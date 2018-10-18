Joe Jonas Denies ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo Rumors

It’s starting to look very unlikely that Joe Jonas will be making an appearance in Westeros, according to reports from ET Online.

The rocker who rose to fame as a teen heartthrob with the Jonas Brothers was a guest at the Fendi Mania party at the Fendi boutique in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, where he put an end to all speculation that he might make an appearance on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. Rumors were rife that Jonas would make a cameo on the show, given that one of its stars include his fiancee Sophie Turner.

Speaking to Variety, Jonas said, “I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen. That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

Jonas also revealed that even his own fiancee refuses to divulge any details about what will happen in the series’ final episodes.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” said Jonas. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

While it looks like Jonas is missing out (unless he’s withholding spoilers himself), musicians are no stranger to appearances on Game of Thrones, with several bands and performers making appearances over the years.

During season 3, Coldplay drummer Will Champion played the role of a musician during the series infamous “Red Wedding” scene. In season 4, Joffrey Baratheon’s wedding band was made up of Icelandic rockers Sigur Ros. Several of the Wildings who appeared in season 5 were actually members of the band Mastodon.

Perhaps the biggest name to appear on the show is the season 7 cameo made by pop star Ed Sheeran. Sheeran played a member of a brigade of soldiers who crossed paths with Arya Stark as she made her way through the wilderness of Westeros.

Game of Thrones fans were left anticipating a mouth-watering climax at the end of season 7, as the night King crossed the wall with his Army of the Dead, all while riding the undead dragon Viserion. On the other side, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Stark had a friendly interaction as they became aware that Stark was actually the true heir to the Iron Throne.

Filming for season 8 of Game of Thrones was completed in July. While no official air date has been set, it is expected to premiere some time in the middle of 2019.