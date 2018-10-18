‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Billy Hurts Summer And Phyllis With Revenge!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 17 bring continued Abbott dysfunction, questions from Rey, and Phyllis learning about Billy’s revenge sex with Summer.

Jack (Peter Bergman) tried to heal things at the Abbott household with a traditional family breakfast, but when Ashley (Eileen Davidson) showed up, the fireworks began. She started the affair by goading her family by saying they couldn’t vote her out of it. Things went downhill from there, and eventually, they aired everyone’s litany of sins. Ashley got accused of being terrible for her demented revenge plan on Jack. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) faced judgment over his roll in Billy’s (Jason Thompson) gambling fiasco. Plus, everybody else received accusations of failing to speak up for Ashley when Jack used the blood Abbott clause to keep her out of Jabot’s CEO position.

The meal ended with Dina (Marla Adams) upset and confused because everybody was so angry and shouting so loudly. Of course, everybody but Ashley blamed Ashley for further upsetting their ill matriarch. Later, Ashley decided she could no longer live with the rest of her family at the Abbott mansion, and she made plans to move out.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) returned from shooting on location, and she instantly noticed that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) had gotten quite close. Mariah confronted Rey about it, and he promised her they were merely friends and co-workers and nothing more. After all, Rey is still married — technically.

Then, Rey started in on questioning Mariah when Sharon left. He tried to get Mariah to tell him about the night that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) disappeared. However, she informed him that she has no memory of that night because she passed out. Sharon returned, and Rey told her that he let Mariah know that there only had friendship between them. Sharon seemed shocked about that.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) called Summer (Hunter King), and she went to visit him. He tried to let her down easy, but then eventually, Billy had to get firm with Summer when she refused to listen to what he told her. Billy told Summer she was merely a rebound after his devastation over Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Just when Billy admitted he had no feelings whatsoever for Summer and that he’d only had sex with her to get back at Phyllis, a shocked Phyllis walked in and overheard.

