What Is The Gender Of ‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell’s Baby? Find Out If She And Tyler Are Having A Boy Or Girl

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced they are expecting their third child weeks ago and now, fans are learning of the gender of their baby.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on October 17, the longtime reality star said that while she was convinced her new baby would be a boy, she has since learned she and Baltierra will soon welcome their third baby girl.

“I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy!” Lowell said. “Tyler knew the sex before I did. When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I’m super excited it’s a girl now. Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!”

After three baby girls, Lowell and Baltierra would love to welcome a baby boy into the mix and have already “talked about trying again.”

“We definitely want to have a boy, but if God only wants us to have girls, then that’s just what it is,” she explained. “It will be a houseful of ALL girls! Poor Tyler!”

As fans of 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom will recall, Lowell and Baltierra welcomed their first daughter Carly, now 9, in 2009 but chose adoption for the baby. Then, years later, the couple welcomed their second child, Nova, now 3.

Lowell and Baltierra have been dating since middle school but have only been married for the past three years.

During last year’s season of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were seen enduring a tragic miscarriage, and dealing with the mental impact the ordeal had on the both of them.

Weeks ago, when her pregnancy was first announced, Lowell admitted to Us Weekly magazine that the news was “a huge shock at first.”

“We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she explained. “At first, Tyler was very shocked and nervous, but he obviously came around to it and was super pumped once the initial shock wore off and it sunk in.”

To see more of Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. No word yet on whether or not their baby news will be addressed on the show.