WWE News: Rey Mysterio’s Schedule Revealed Through Rest Of 2018, Huge Title Match Set For ‘Starrcade’

Rey Mysterio is back in WWE and it certainly doesn't look like he's working a part-time schedule.

On SmackDown 1000, Rey Mysterio made his return to WWE after a number of years and ended up being successful in his first match back on the blue brand. The 6-1-9 Master defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match to qualify for the WWE World Cup, but he’s going to be quite busy for the rest of the year. His full schedule for the remainder of WWE has been revealed and it includes a rather interesting title feud possibly in the works.

It has been confirmed that Mysterio has signed a two-year deal with WWE with a possible early out at 18 months. For now, he’s working a full-time schedule with the company and it is obvious that he’s not skimping on any dates for the fans.

Wrestling Inc. received a list of confirmed dates from WWE that will have Rey Mysterio on the card. It’s quite a substantial number of dates and the list includes a number of big pay-per-view events.

October 16, Washington: SmackDown 1000

October 20, Hartford – Supershow live event

October 21, Boston – Supershow live event

October 22, White Plains – SmackDown live event

October 23, Newark: SmackDown TV

October 30, Atlanta: SmackDown TV

November 3, Cardiff: SmackDown live event

November 4, Aberdeen: SmackDown live event

November 5, Birmingham: SmackDown live event

November 6, Manchester: SmackDown TV tapings

November 13, St. Louis: SmackDown TV

November 18, Los Angeles: Survivor Series

November 20, Los Angeles: SmackDown TV

November 24, Cincinnati: Starrcade

November 27, Minneapolis: SmackDown TV

December 4, Austin: SmackDown TV

December 16, San Jose: TLC

December 29, Pittsburgh: SmackDown TV

As reported by the official website of WWE, Mysterio did qualify for the WWE World Cup as well. That means he will be on the card for Crown Jewel which takes place from Saudi Arabia on November 2.

WWE

Despite the fact that Rey Mysterio cleanly beat Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown 1000, it seems as if they will have some unfinished business between them. According to Wrestling Inc., Mysterio will challenge for the United States Championship at Starrcade on November 24, 2018.

Starrcade will be held at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati and an early reported card shows the title being on the line between the two superstars. Of course, anything is possible to change as that event is still more than a month away, but it is an interesting card at this point.

Here is what else is being advertised for Starrcade:

WWE Championship – Steel Cage: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Women’s Title – Steel Cage: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE U.S. Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day

Cincy Street Fight: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, & Drew McIntyre vs. The Shield

Elias performs a special concert with Ric Flair

Rey Mysterio’s return to WWE was one that was a long time coming, but it finally happened and he will be around for close to two years, at least. Judging by his remaining schedule through the rest of 2018, it’s a full-time job again and a lot of fans are going to be able to see him at many different events. If things continue on this same track, he’ll also have a big-time title match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Starrcade.