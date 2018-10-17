Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of True Amid Reports She Hasn’t Made Decision About Relationship

Baby True is slowly but surely becoming a social media superstar!

Earlier today, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share yet another sweet photo of her 6-month-old daughter, True Thompson. In the latest photo, the toddler looks just as chic as her mother while sporting a pair of oversized, round sunglasses on her face. It appears as though she borrowed the glasses from her mom as they are fairly large and Kardashian’s hands are seen in the back of True, holding the glasses up.

To go along with the sunnies, the baby wears a big, black wrap on top of her head and purses her lips for the image. To complete her look, True sports a little black tank top and looks too cute for words. So far, Kardashian’s 80 million plus followers have given the snapshot a ton of attention with over 2 million likes in addition to 19,000 comments in just a few short hours of being posted.

Some fans chimed in to gush over how adorable baby True is while countless others loved the toddler’s fashion sense and asked Khloe where they could get a pair of those sunglasses.

“Thats the cutest chubby baby I’ve ever seen.”

“Shut the front door. What a beauty,” another commented.

“I don’t think it’s physically possible to be any cuter. Seriously this is incredible,” one more chimed in.

And the sweet photo comes on the heels of the news that Khloe Kardashian is still unsure whether or not she wants to continue her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson or call it quits. A source recently dished to People that Khloe is having a hard time making a decision about her relationship with Thompson, especially since Thompson is back in Cleveland for the NBA season.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship. And she seems fine about this.”

The source also shared that Khloe’s famous family is happy the KoKo is currently in Los Angeles and they want her to stay there as long as possible. There’s no family members who are pushing Khloe to go back to Cleveland, so it’s totally up to the Good American founder what she wants to do.

Thompson spent the summer in Los Angeles with Kardashian and baby True but had to report back to Ohio for his duties with the Cleveland Cavaliers. At first, Khloe and True had plans to return back to the Midwest with Thompson but now her decision has been put on hold.

It’s remains unclear what the future holds for the famous pair.