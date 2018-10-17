Descendant Of Pocahontas Says Elizabeth Warren Owes Apology To Native Americans

"She's guilty of claiming she's an American Indian but has no proof," said Debbie "White Dove" Porreco.

An actual descendant of Pocahontas — the 17th-century Powhatan princess — said Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren should apologize to all Native Americans for appropriating and exploiting their culture to promote her professional and political career.

Debbie “White Dove” Porreco said the DNA test that Warren released this week does not prove that she’s Native-American.

If anything, Porreco said the DNA test — which indicated that Warren “may have” between 1/64 and 1/1,024 Native American DNA — shows that she less Native-American than the average white American.

“I think she’s guilty of claiming she’s an American Indian but she has no proof,” Porreco told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “And then she’s using it for applications for [jobs] and for political reasons…She needs to apologize to everybody for what she has done.”

‘I Feel Betrayed’

Tucker Carlson followed up by asking, “When you see that Harvard Law School listed her as their ‘first female faculty member of color,’ how do you feel feel?”

Porreco said she felt betrayed because being Native American is her identity, while it’s merely a label for Elizabeth Warren to exploit to advance her career.

“I feel betrayed because she wasn’t [Native American],” Porreco said. ‘She was using the name, trying to be an ‘American Indian’ just to rise [in her career]. It wasn’t meant to be used to take the benefits away from [actual] American Indians.”

Elizabeth Warren admitted in 2012 that she told Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania she was Native American while applying for teaching jobs. She was immediately recruited as a professor by both schools, which touted her “ethnic background” in its public-relations materials.

Shockingly, Warren is featured in a Pocahontas exhibit at the National Museum Of The American Indian in Washington D.C., the Daily Caller reported.

Porreco: If Pocahontas Were Alive, She’d Be Proud Of Trump

President Donald Trump has been slammed by the mainstream media for mocking Warren’s self-proclaimed Native-American heritage by calling her Pocahontas.

The press repeatedly claimed the moniker was an insult to Native-Americans, but Debbie “White Dove” Porreco — a real-life descendant of Pocahontas — said she’s not offended by President Trump.

Moreover, Porreco said if Pocahontas were alive today, she would be very proud of Trump.

“If Pocahontas were alive today, she’d be very proud of President Trump,” Debbie “White Dove” Porreco told Sky News (video below). “Just like Pocahontas was a heroine, Donald Trump is going to be our hero.”

Descendant Of Pocahontas, Debbie “White Dove” Porreco, supports President Trump, says he will be "our hero." pic.twitter.com/sfXpHL5Y71 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 28, 2017

Porreco was the model for Disney’s Pocahontas cartoon character.

Debbie Porreco’s first cousin — singer Wayne Newton (who’s also Native American) — endorsed President Trump during the 2016 election.