Selena Gomez Cut Herself Off From Friends After Justin Bieber’s Surprise Marriage, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

Selena Gomez was hit so hard by Justin Bieber’s surprise marriage that she became withdrawn and cut herself off from even her closest friends, a new report claims.

The actress and singer was hospitalized late last month after reportedly suffering an emotional breakdown, one that coincided with her former flame marrying model Hailey Baldwin. A new report from Us Weekly claims that the abrupt marriage sent Selena into a tailspin.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow,” an insider told the celebrity news outlet. “Justin was her first love and they shared something special. Of course she was jealous.”

The magazine noted that the break for Selena came while she was hospitalized for a low white blood cell count, which was reportedly related to the kidney she had donated to a close friend. It was this emotional breakdown that led Selena to withdraw, which was shocking to her friends.

“She had cut herself off and stopped answering friends,” the source added. “Her friends know that when she disappears and goes into hiding … something is wrong.”

Selena Gomez is not the only one left with mixed feelings toward the marriage. A new report from People claimed that Justin Bieber is also not over Selena, with a source saying she was “his first great love” and that he learned a great deal from her during their relationship.

The source added that Justin was very upset at what happened to Selena, and doesn’t want to lose contact with her. The source went on to say that Bieber wants to feel like she is part of his life and that he wants her to be happy. It was not clear if the two had any contact, however.

Selena Gomez had given what some believe were hints that she was struggling, including a cryptic statement in September that she had endured a “weird couple of months” and that she needed to take a step back from social media. The actress and singer previously had canceled a world tour in early 2017 and said she was entering therapy for self-esteem issues. At the time, Selena admitted that she had become addicted to Instagram and was taking a step back from the pressures of social media.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict,” Selena Gomez told Vogue magazine (via Reuters).