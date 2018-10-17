‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Kyle Makes The Wrong Choice!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 18 brings further fallout from Billy’s revenge scheme. Plus, Kyle chooses, but it’s not a great choice, and Lily struggles in prison.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is floored by Billy’s (Jason Thompson) admission about sleeping with Summer (Hunter King) for revenge, according to She Knows Soaps. His behavior was outrageous and over-the-top even by Billy’s standards. The audacity of it is even more mind-boggling considering that Billy and Phyllis briefly broke up and that’s when Phyllis’s ill-considered romp with Nick (Joshua Morrow) took place.

Then there’s the fact that Phyllis is Summer’s mom, so not only is she furious that her daughter slept with her very newly ex-boyfriend, but she’s also got to be there for her hurting daughter. It’s a nearly unbearable situation, and somehow Phyllis must figure out how to navigate it. It looks like Phyllis and Summer might end up making a pact — sisters before misters (or mother/daughters in their case). Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers indicate that the fallout from this fiasco could become deadly.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds himself caught between his old life and his new life with Summer and Lola (Sasha Calle). Things are going pretty well with Lola and Kyle even though both her brothers Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) feel he’s not a great match for their sister. Lola proves every day that she’s her own woman, and she’s taken a liking to Kyle, and she agrees to a date with him — a double date with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

The foursome enjoys a great evening together at the Abbott mansion until Summer arrives and breaks up the party. Unfortunately for Lola, Kyle let Summer come in and interrupt their date, and Lola, Tessa, and Mariah leave, but they’re not too pleased with Kyle. The thing is, Summer indeed is in a crisis after what happened with Billy. However, why is Summer’s crises Kyle’s problem at all? She shouldn’t be, and yet she is. It appears to Lola as if Kyle left the door open for Summer, and Summer seems like she doesn’t want Kyle, but she doesn’t want anybody else to have him either.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) opens up to Nate (Brooks Darnell) about life in prison. Spoiler alert — it’s hard. It gets even harder when Lily’s husband, Cane (Daniel Goddard) fails to show up for a visit when he was supposed to. The whole situation is strained and awkward, but Nate visited, and he provides a listening ear for the inmate who still has several months left on her sentence. Things for Lily will likely get worse before they get better.