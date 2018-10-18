Tom Hanks’ Son ‘Chet Haze’ Blames Drugs For Use Of The N-Word

The son of Academy Award-winning actor, Tom Hanks and actress/singer Rita Wilson, is facing the music about his use of the N-Word in the past – and the stubborn excuses he once had for keeping the slur in his vocabulary – at that. In a recent episode of Van Lathan’s Red Pill podcast, though, Hanks refrains from going on the defensive and instead reasons that his lifestyle and desperate thirst for attention led him to speak poorly.

Thanks to his recurring role on Season 5 of Lee Daniels’ FOX hit, Empire, Chester Hanks has gotten to see his credits broaden on IMDb. But having the opportunity to transition from being a real-life troubled rapper born into a family of thespians – to playing a rapper on TV – hasn’t come without its challenges. According to Ebony magazine, it is a lesson that Hanks has been learning the hard way as old recordings of the 28-year-old challenging critics who called him out for getting a little too comfortable with the forbidden word – have been resurfacing via fans just discovering his early years as an aspiring rap star.

Prior to his becoming familiar to movie watchers as Jimmy Grimm on Fantastic Four, and then working his way into television with spots on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Shameless, ‘Chet’ Hanks enjoyed a brief run on the rise as ‘Chet Haze’ on songs like “Do It Better,” “Finest Girl,” and “Juice.” He still puts out soundtrack records until this day, but followers will recall his ambitions to carve out a lane in the industry getting derailed for a time after a 2015 TMZ story exposed a rift he was having with fans who took issue with him saying the N-Word.

“Hip-hop is not about race. It’s about the culture you identify with. And can’t no one tell me what I can’t say,” Hanks maintained as his position at the time. It would only be a matter of months before he reversed course and returned to TMZ to concede that it was not his “place” to determine a proper context for the word’s usage.

In that latter interview, Hanks did confess that he had been in and out of drug rehab to deal with a cocaine and crack habit. But he didn’t make a connection between his addiction and use of the N-Word until this week.

“Number one, I was on a lot of drugs […] I wanted to be, like, down, you know what I mean? I just felt like I wasn’t enough,” Hanks told Lathan. He then went on to add that the thought of resorting to wild antics to give him credibility in the rap life also had something to do with what came out of his mouth.

“Low-key, like subconsciously, looking back on it now I realize I was trolling,” Hanks said.