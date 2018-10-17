Claire Foy Wanted To ‘Violently Hurt’ An Anti-Me Too Protester During ‘First Man’ Premiere

Claire Foy was not happy with who she came across as she was in Washington for the premiere of First Man, according to reports from Page Six.

When the winner of the 2018 Emmy for Best Drama Actress was touring the city, it coincided with the nomination process of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which drew massive protests. As she stood outside with the protesters, she saw one lone Kavanaugh supporter, a man wearing a media credential and holding a sign that read “#MeTooFraud.” It infuriated Foy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Foy said, “I just want to rip it up.” While she didn’t tear apart the counter-protesters sign, she did approach him to ask about his media credential.

The man in question called himself an “editorialist,” which somehow upset Foy even more.

Foy said, “How dare you write #MeTooFraud on a placard? It just breaks my heart, how other human beings just care so little about people. That person must not have any idea of what those women have been through. I have a real problem with people not understanding the effect that they have on other people.”

Getting visibly angry, Foy added, “That makes me want to violently hurt him, which is obviously bad. I can’t. Because he’s a lot stronger than I am … It would completely undermine my position.”

Since becoming one of the most high-profile actresses in Hollywood, Foy has found herself as not only a supporter of the #MeToo movement but also of the gender wage gap in the entertainment industry. Despite being the most prominent character on the Netflix series The Crown, she was paid less than her co-star Matt Smith. Foy described herself as feeling “deeply hurt” by the situation.

On the topic of denouncers of the #MeToo movement such as the protester she met, Foy described them as “fragile” people who feared the strength that the movement gave women.

“They feel vulnerable because women are becoming more powerful, so they want to put us in our place to let us know we’re weak and we’re feeble and we’re emotional,” said Foy. “Why do we need to be controlled? Why are we so dangerous? We are really powerful. We can bring people into the world. We have the capacity to hold children in our bodies. They can’t do that. I admire men and think they are amazing. So why does it have to be a competition?”