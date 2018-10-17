Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Joins ‘The Hills’ Reboot

The oldest son of the Motley Crue rocker and the 'Baywatch' beauty joins the cast of MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings.'

Brandon Lee is following in his famous dad’s footsteps, but not with an arena rock tour. The 22-year-old firstborn son of Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, has announced he has joined The Hills reboot, New Beginnings. Brandon Thomas Lee took to Instagram to announce his surprising “role” in the highly-anticipated MTV reality reboot.

“The Hills have eyes,” Brandon captioned the post, telling fans to “get ready for a ride.”

A source told Us Weekly that fans will love meeting Brandon Lee.

“America is going to love him when they get to know him.”

Brandon Lee is an actor and model who most recently appeared in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He has been photographed on the red carpet with his famous mom, and earlier this year made headlines for his very public feud with his drummer dad, who previously starred on the NBC reality show Tommy Lee Goes to College.

In March, Brandon allegedly punched his sleeping father and busted his lip. At the time, Brandon issued a statement to People attributed the violent incident to an “intervention” for his father’s alcohol addiction that went awry. Tommy Lee fired back with a rundown of all of the money he has spent on Brandon, adding that his son “acting like a victim on social media” is “priceless.”

Brandon later posted to Instagram to thank his dad for paying for his rehab treatment and offered to foot the bill for his.

With his wild family life, Brandon Lee is sure to bring some added drama to The Hills.

But Brandon Lee isn’t the only new cast member on the MTV reboot. Page Six previously reported that actress Mischa Barton is joining The Hills reboot. The original Hills was a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which was inspired by the cult hit The O.C., which Barton starred on from 2003 to 2006.

While original Hills leading ladies Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari won’t be part of The Hills: New Beginnings, former cast members Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, and Frankie Delgado have all joined the reboot.

According to E! News, The Hills veteran Brody Jenner will be the tie-in for the new cast members, Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton. The son of Caitlin Jenner knows both Mischa and Brandon.

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere in January on MTV.