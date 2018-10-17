‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Claims She Never Lost Custody Of Her Twins, Explains Agreement With Corey Simms

Leah Messer says rumors claiming she lost custody were false.

Leah Messer claims she never lost custody of the 8-year-old twins she shares with ex-husband Corey Simms.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on October 17, the longtime Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three spoke about her current custody arrangement with her first husband and addressed rumors regarding her alleged custody loss.

“The current custody situation, just honestly … whatever we think is best for them, we do. We are doing the week on and then a week off,” Messer explained.

Messer and Simms were married for just months when Messer suddenly revealed she had cheated on him days before they wed. A short time later, they divorced and less than one year later, Messer was married to second husband Jeremy Calvert.

As for the rumors claiming she lost custody of her twins amid reports of drug use years ago, Messer said no such thing ever happened. She also denied the rumors of drug use at the time and claimed to be suffering from anxiety and depression when she nearly nodded out while holding a baby on Teen Mom 2.

“It’s always been 50/50. People were like, ‘Leah lost custody’ … I almost did, but I never lost custody of my children,” she insisted.

That said, Messer admitted her custody battle with Simms, which was chronicled for years on Teen Mom 2, was “the lowest point” in her life.

“It would definitely be going through the custody stuff with Corey,” she said. “Cause if anyone knows me they know that when it comes to being a mom and my girls, they are my life. They are my life. … I wasn’t in the greatest place mentally and then it was affecting me physically, like it almost cost me my children. … I became suicidal. It was a struggle. I think that would be the lowest point.”

Luckily, years after she nearly lost custody of her girls, things between her and Simms are “going great.”

“At the end of the day do what’s best for the kids,” she explained. “They’re the ones that matter.”

As for Leah Messer’s second husband, Jeremy Calvert, whom she divorced in 2015, she says they’ve learned to co-parent with one another just perfectly.

“We are great parents and that’s all we’ll ever be,” Messer said. “We’re great coparents together.”

Leah Messer and her family are expected to return to MTV later this year or early next year for the ninth season of Teen Mom 2.