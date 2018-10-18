Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Glows In Newest Modeling Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, seemingly loved her newest set of modeling photos, because she took to social media to post two separate shots from the photo shoot.

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account on Wednesday night to post a photo from a recent shoot. Earlier in the day she posted a full body snapshot from the same shoot, showing off some major leg in a burnt orange trench coat dress.

In the second photo from the day, Kostek posted a close up of her face from the shoot. In the picture, Camille looks at the camera seductively as her long, blonde hair is thrown up behind her head, and falls on her face in a messy style.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s natural beauty is on display, and her freckles can be seen clearly, as she glows with a bronzed makeup look. Her lip color is dark brown, which completes her fall-inspired look. She also sports gold hoop earrings to add a bit of sparkle to the photo.

Camille reveals that she was styled by Zu Sb, her hair was done by Walton, and that Bryan Zaragoza did her makeup for the photo, which was shot by Andrew Day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek seemingly loves to post on social media. She often shares her modeling photos, posts to her story about her daily activities and travel, and uses the platform to show love and support to her boyfriend, New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he is more commonly known.

However, although Camille has a ton of love for her man, the Patriots, and football in general, she isn’t always crazy about her relationship being in the spotlight, and has revealed that she finds it hard sometimes to read her name in the media, especially since she has no control over what is being written about her.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Camille Kostek previously stated about her high-profile romance.