Gigi Hadid Hits Back At Body Shamers

The model talked about criticism of her weight at a panel for 'Vogue.'

Model Gigi Hadid isn’t going to let people make her feel bad about her body, People is reporting. While some celebs get ragged on for weighing too much, Hadid experiences the reverse — people don’t think she weighs enough! She elaborated on her body woes while at a panel for Vogue with fellow models Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, and Paloma Elesser.

“I loved my body when I was curvier,” she explained to Vogue Runway Director Nicole Phelps. “Then as I lost [the weight], people were still mean. Yeah, I know I’m skinny. I’m looking in the mirror. I’m trying to eat burgers and do squats. I want an a– too. I get it. I got it. Thank you!”

Hadid wasn’t intentionally trying to lose weight. She was actually diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disease which affects the thyroid and can result in weight loss, People reported earlier this year. Though a part of her mourns her curves, she has spoken about trying to embrace her body just the way it is.

“If I could choose, I would have my a** back and I would have the t**s I had a few years ago,” she was quoted as saying this April. “But, honestly, we can’t look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now.”

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Hadid actually used to be told she was “too big for the industry,” especially when she was experiencing water retention and inflammation due to her condition. In February, she elaborated on Twitter about her struggles with weight fluctuation, and tweeted that she was now taking the right medications to help manage the symptoms of Hashimoto’s, such as fatigue and heat intolerance. Still, Hadid wants to appreciate her body in all of its forms.

Being comfortable with your body is almost a necessity when it comes to being in the public eye due to the criticism that can be thrown at you. However, there are still some lines Hadid does not want to cross, no matter what her body looks like. In addition to being candid about her insecurities, she also told the Vogue panel that stripping down for a shoot was probably not in the cards for her. She acknowledged that while she understood some models feel “empowered and excited” to reveal their body, she is “not one of those people.” No matter the pressure surrounding her body that Hadid faces in the modeling industry, she insists on remaining true to herself.