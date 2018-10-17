CBS Will Premiere ‘The World’s Best’ After The Super Bowl

CBS is looking to launch their latest talent show in style by granting its premiere to the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot, according to reports from ET Online.

The World’s Best is CBS’s hope for the next big talent show franchise and has brought in popular late-night host James Corden to serve as the show’s host. On Wednesday, CBS announced that the show will be making its premiere directly after the final whistle of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, 2019, with an expected starting time to be at about 10 p.m.

The series will air for a 10-episode first season and will see Corden, who will also serve as the show’s executive producer, join forces with a judges panel of top-tier talents that include Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles, and Faith Hill. Corden will be joined as executive producer by Mark Darnell (American Idol, Ellen’s Game of Games), Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice), and Ben Winston (The Late Late Show With James Corden, Happy Together), as ET Online reports.

The new show has been touted as a “first-of-its-kind global talent competition” and will include every style of talent that could be imagined from a range of competitors that come from all over the world. While those competing will have to win approval from the American judges, they will also have to win the favor of the “wall of the world,” which consists of 50 other judges in different fields in around the globe, before they can advance. By the end of the run, a winner will be given the namesake title of “The World’s Best.”

President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl spoke of her excitement for the new competition’s post-Super Bowl premiere, saying, “What a super combination — the world’s biggest sporting event paired with the world’s biggest talent competition. The World’s Best is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston, and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host.”

The time slot following the Super Bowl is one of the most coveted in all of network television and the station showing usually reserves it for the premiere of high-profile series or show premieres. Following the 2018 edition of the Super Bowl, NBC aired a special edition of its hit series This Is Us, drawing a record 27 million viewers. When CBS last had the rights to the big game in 2016, they aired a special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.