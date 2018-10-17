‘RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Vanderpump And Dorit Kemsley’s Dog Drama On Twitter

Dorit Kemsley reportedly gave one of Lisa Vanderpump's rescued pups to an animal shelter.

Kyle Richards addressed a rumor regarding a dog adopted by Dorit Kemsley on Twitter earlier this week.

As she and her co-stars film the remaining episodes belonging to the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards came across an article shared by an Andy Cohen fan page and quickly shot down the false report that mentioned Kemsley’s alleged dog drama with Lisa Vanderpump.

“This report is false! Can’t even keep up with the stories anymore,” she tweeted.

In the article in question, it was claimed that Vanderpump and Kemsley were at odds over a dog — adopted by Kemsley — who ultimately ended up being found at an animal shelter. According to the report, Vanderpump was upset about the dog’s whereabouts and told her co-star that returning the dog to a shelter jeopardized her business. However, Kemsley was allegedly not the one who gave the animal to a shelter. Instead, she gave it to a female friend, who later turned the dog into a shelter. It was there that the dog’s location chip was scanned.

The report went on to claim that Vanderpump knew of what had happened prior to the start of filming on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but chose to wait until production began to confront Kemsley about the issue.

As for where Richards comes into play, she reportedly intervened in the women’s feud by claiming that she knew the chihuahua before Kemsley had adopted it. It was also reportedly known by Vanderpump that the animal had a habit of biting children, which reportedly convinced the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast that Vanderpump had set Kemsley up.

A couple of weeks ago — as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast continued to dissociate themselves from Lisa Vanderpump — an Us Weekly magazine report claimed that Vanderpump was no longer in contact with any of her co-stars, except for Denise Richards. Richards was added to the show this past summer.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” a source said, claiming that the other women caught Vanderpump in some sort of lie.

“The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, another insider said that “the cast has chosen not to talk to her.”

The ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.