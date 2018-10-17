‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thursday October 18: Brooke Warns Bill To Stay Away, Ridge & Thorne Fired Up

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 18 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) won’t tolerate Bill (Don Diamont) anywhere near her at the moment, and she therefore warns him to stay away. In the meantime, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Ridge brothers air their grievances against the publishing tycoon. It appears as if Bill is in hot water, and that he best stay clear of the Forrester brothers.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Brooke will meet Bill at Il Giardino. The last time these two met, Bill planted a kiss on his former wife which Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) saw. She ran straight to daddy and told him that she saw Brooke and Bill in a lip-lock. When confronted with Steffy’s story, Brooke admitted that Bill kissed her but insisted that she pushed him away. Unfortunately, she also let it slip that it wasn’t the first time that he had tried to kiss her.

Ridge was livid but forgave his wife, but he also told Brooke that if she wanted to be with Spencer he won’t stop her. So, Brooke sets off to warn Bill that Ridge is furious and would like nothing better than to shred him to pieces. She warns him to keep away, but Bill doesn’t know if he will be able to keep his distance.

“You need to stay away from me, Bill.” “You shouldn’t make promises that I can’t keep…”

The Forrester brothers are bonded in their mutual dislike of Bill Spencer. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge and Thorne will be bashing Spencer and everything that is wrong with him. Thorne dislikes him because of the father that he has been to Will, while Ridge cannot forgive him for sleeping with Steffy and now kissing his wife as well.

“Something happen with Spencer?” “Something’s gonna happen if he doesn’t stay away from my wife!”

It seems as if Ridge has had enough of Bill’s interference and he is willing to put him in his place if he needs to. Ridge feels that Bill destroys people’s marriages and that he won’t destroy his. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 19 tease that Ridge will ask to find Bill immediately. If Ridge finds out that Brooke and Bill met in secret again, all hell will break loose. Do Ridge and Thorne put Bill in hospital next week? Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to find out.