Kourtney Kardashian Parades Toned Legs In Sexy Fireplace Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is proving that she can smolder just as well as any of her famous sisters in a sexy new social media photo.

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a brand-new snapshot of herself, and she goes all out for the racy new picture, wearing nothing but an oversized, white-collared shirt.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears the large white shirt unbuttoned and poses seductively in front of a roaring fire and some artwork. Kourtney’s toned, tanned legs are on full display as she rests one of her elbows on her knee with her hand behind her head.

Kardashian is seen with a sultry makeup look, complete with smokey eye, and wears her dark, shoulder length hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Kourt revealed that Andrew Fitzsimons was responsible for styling her hair, while Wendi Miyake was the artist behind her glowing makeup look for the photo shoot.

Fans immediately began to comment on Kourtney’s racy new photo, calling her beautiful and stunning in the process. Her close friend, Larsa Pippen, even got in on the action. “Bestie you’re fire,” she wrote, agreeing with Kardashian’s plethora of adoring social media followers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy new Instagram photo comes just after rumors began to circulate that the reality star’s famous family believes she and her former boyfriend Scott Disick will get back together.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourtney’s sisters and mother think she and Scott will eventually find their way back to one another and get to have the happy life they missed out on the first time around.

“Kourtney and Scott still have major chemistry, the attraction between them is obvious again whenever they’re together. That’s the one big thing that has her sisters convinced the two of them will eventually end up back together,” a source told the outlet.

“Kris believes too that Scott and Kourtney will have a happy ending, but it will take the right timing. She believes that once Scott and Kourtney are both single again, at the same time, fireworks might go off and another baby might seal the deal,” the insider added.

As many fans already know, Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They have maintained a close relationship for their children, and Scott is very much a part of Kourtney’s family despite their split back in 2015.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!