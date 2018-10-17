Tori Roloff Responds To Pregnancy Speculation, ‘LPBW’ Star Sets The Record Straight

Little People, Big World fans are quite anxious to see Tori and Zach Roloff expand their family. After a video shared by LPBW patriarch Matt earlier this week, fans started to speculate that a pregnancy announcement might be on the way. It didn’t take long, however, for Tori to set the record straight.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, some Little People, Big World fans thought that they might have spotted a baby bump on Tori in Matt Roloff’s family video, which he posted Tuesday on Instagram. It didn’t take long for a lot of Matt’s LPBW fans to comment about whether Jackson might soon become a big brother — and the speculation got pretty intense.

Little People, Big World fans know that Tori and Zach already have baby Jackson, and that they recently added a puppy to the household. Even so, there has been a lot of talk in recent months about whether they might be ready to add a second child to their family as well.

Granted, that buzz among LPBW fans came in part because of what Tori and Zach had lovingly joked about in a previous episode of the show. They had “agreed” that if they got a dog, she’d also agree that the “shop was open” in terms of trying for a second baby.

Tori does understand the references made by many social media followers to this effect, and has joked about the idea in previous posts. In addition, she’s been open about saying that their family probably will work on adding a second child in the not-too-distant future. However, Roloff shared via Instagram that she is not pregnant now — digging deeper into detailed thoughts about how cautious fans really need to be about this kind of speculation.

Roloff made a lot of great points in her post that her Little People, Big World fans will surely take to heart. Luckily, she knows that people never intended to be mean-spirited when they speculated about this kind of thing with her.

This isn’t the first time that people have wondered if Tori might be pregnant again. Realistically, it probably won’t be the last time either.

Roloff’s post resonated with her fans, as it snagged more than 45,000 likes in less than an hour after her post went live. More than 1,000 people commented, with many noting how much they loved her message. The Little People, Big World star may not be facing any fertility issues herself — at least not that she’s shared — but she does know that many other women out there struggle. These pregnancy rumors can be really difficult for these ladies at times.

Zach and Tori Roloff clearly adore baby Jackson, and Tori shares updates about baby J — and puppy Murphy — on Instagram frequently. Little People, Big World fans know that when they are ready to share news about another baby, they’ll excitedly reveal the scoop and celebrate with their LPBW followers in a big way. Until then, everybody will have to hang tight and keep hoping for good news sooner rather than later.