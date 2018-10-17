Cardi B Denies Rumors Of A Nicki Minaj Diss Track

There was a massive rumor swirling around the entertainment industry on Wednesday surrounding the two most popular female rappers, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and the potential of diss tracks flying between the both of them, according to reports from E Online.

Early on Wednesday, TMZ reported that a source close to Cardi had revealed to them that the Bronx rapper had recorded some new music that will “take some serious jabs at Nicki.” The source went on to say that keeping the beef in music is how Cardi perceives she will retain her credibility, while other members of her team believe that by continuing the feud with Minaj, it would simply allow her to leech of Cardi’s skyrocketing fame.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Cardi gave her side of the situation, writing, “Dear TMZ…ya constantly got me in ya blog spreading fake s*** about me without doing ya research and even when we tell ya is not true ya still push it. Ya motherf****** need to get off my d*** and start reporting about them actresses ya used to report about cause I’m not the one to f*** with THANK YOU!! Btw in REAL news my single ‘Money’ drops November 26!!”

TMZ has given no response to Cardi’s response to their reporting.

Cardi and Minaj got into a heated altercation back in September when they got into a confrontation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONs party during New York Fashion Week. They have stayed out of each other’s paths since then, despite both making appearances during Milan Fashion Week.

In the immediate aftermath of the brawl, Cardi took to social media to explain why she had confronted Minaj, claiming that the Queens rapper had spoken disrespectfully about her and her rapper-husband Offset’s parenting skills towards their 3-month-old daughter Kulture. Minaj denied ever making any comment about Cardi’s parenting skills on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio.

“I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting,” said Minaj in response. “I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I don’t give a s*** and it’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone’s child.”

Cardi and Offset have yet to reveal Kulture to the public, and based on some extra comments she made in the post aimed at TMZ, she was none too appreciative of the publication attempting to get the first glimpse.

Cardi said TMZ “really pressed my button a couple of weeks ago when ya had photographers literally stalk me and my daughter when I clearly said repeatedly I don’t want to show my daughter. With fame comes crazy people, stalkers and psychopaths so I want to protect my child till I’m ready to show her to the world but NO integrity don’t matter to ya.”