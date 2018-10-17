Apple Could Keep Screen Sizes The Same For 2019 iPhone Lineup, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

When Apple launched the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR last month, the devices were seen by many as part of an upgrade year where the devices would come with smaller evolutionary changes rather than game-changing new features or specification upgrades. While it’s still possible that Apple has something big in store for its 2019 iPhone lineup, a leading market analyst recently speculated that the company won’t be making any changes at all to the devices’ screen sizes when next year’s models get introduced.

According to a report from MacRumors, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a note to investors on Monday that discussed market share forecasts for Apple supplier Luxshare, but also included some details on Apple’s possible plans for next year’s iPhone models. In a chart illustrating shipment allocation percentages for certain iPhone features, Kuo identified Apple’s 2019 iPhones as the “new 6.5-inch OLED,” “new 5.8-inch OLED,” and “new 6.1-inch LCD,” which MacRumors interpreted as a sign that Apple might keep the same screen sizes in place next year.

Per PocketNow, Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest note on Apple’s next batch of iPhones came about as “interesting” because this year’s iPhones were supposed to represent the “S” stage, one where Apple doesn’t do much except make minor design tweaks or improve some of the iPhone’s basic specifications. Conversely, the launches that follow an “S” year are expected to usher in major changes to the iPhone’s design, while also introducing key selling features that could help the device stand out.

Unsurprisingly, the 2019 iPhones are expected to be as waterproof as the iPhone XR… https://t.co/y2fdtxBf90 — Márcio M. Silva (@marciojmsilva) October 17, 2018

While PocketNow wrote that Kuo’s note is a sign Apple’s 2019 iPhones will only represent minor upgrades over this year’s models, the publication stressed that the analyst’s information should be taken with “a relatively large dose of skepticism,” as it hasn’t been a month since the new iPhone XS and XS Max hit stores.

Rumors on Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup are still scant, but MacRumors wrote that the devices are expected to come with new A13 chips that offer faster processing speeds and improved battery efficiency, a “revamped” TrueDepth front camera setup, a triple-lens rear camera, and Apple Pencil support. 9to5Mac added that Kuo also suggested that next year’s iPhone XS and XS Max will come with the same IP68 water resistance found in this year’s flagship phones. This means the devices will remain water resistant in depths up to 6.6 feet (two meters) for a maximum of 30 minutes, while also being “suitable for continuous immersion in water under conditions which shall be specified by the manufacturer.”