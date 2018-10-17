‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Abhi Sinha Talks Ravi’s Return And Bombshell Allegations

Abhi Sinha, who portrays Ravi on The Young and the Restless spoke out today via Instagram to let his fans know about his character’s future in Genoa City.

Recently, Inquisitr reported that Sinha and his family experienced a terrible loss when somebody shot two of the family dogs which resulted in one dog’s death. His beloved German Shepherd Bella passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained after being shot through the heart.

Fans responded immediately with their condolences, and many of them also asked about the possibility of Ravi’s return to the number one rated CBS Daytime soap. Previously, Ravi worked with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and the two even shared a brief romance.

Sinha posted a picture of his character at the opera along with Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Ashley, and Neil (Kristoff St. John). Accompanying the image, he wrote a lengthy caption. As to Ravi’s return, the actor wrote, “I want to thank every one of my fans who for months have been asking about Ravi’s return to Y&R. Honestly, I don’t know the answer.”

He went on to thank the incredible daytime actors he got the chance to work with on Y&R. Then, Sinha addressed allegations that have been rumbling about the show. He said, “However, there have been recent allegations of abuse and harassment against the show’s producers/writers as well as potential litigation that may affect the future of the show, and like a Domino effect it is the characters and the actors who play them that take the fall.”

Rumblings of abuse have popped up in several places recently, but so far a lawsuit that Inquisitr recently reported on, has not come to fruition.

While Ravi wasn’t killed off on the show, he just basically disappeared. Sinha did not get official word that he’d been let go or anything from the way his post sounds, but he revealed that the future of his character is uncertain. It seems more like he just hasn’t had any calls anytime recently to film any episodes.

Then, Sinha reflected on the rough several months he’s had with his dogs, Boba Fett and Bellatrix, dying. Experiencing that type of heartache led him to what he calls an epiphany, and he’s not letting his work uncertainty cause him to get so upset and derailed the way it might have in the past. For now, the actor is focusing on his living dogs, Max and Rooney, along with friends and family. He’s also finding peace among nature.

For now, there’s no exact word on if or when Ravi will return to Genoa City. There’s also been no explanation about his absence mentioned on the show. Perhaps, in the future, he’ll simply show up again on the canvas.