Burger King’s Halloween ‘Nightmare King’ Said To Induce Nightmares, And Likely Indigestion

Forget about the scary black hamburger bun, this one is green.

In the past, Burger King introduced a couple of different sandwiches with black buns with the aim of getting everyone into the Halloween spirit. 2018 is going to be different, though, and things are about to become exceptionally frightening. Not only will the special holiday sandwich from Burger King feature a green bun, but the company is promoting the burger by saying that the “Nightmare King” will actually induce nightmares in those who consume it.

Burger King is certainly getting into the Halloween spirit — and they want all of their customers to celebrate right along with them. Little does anyone realize that their newest creation won’t only fulfill their hunger, but it could also find its way into their dreams at night.

As reported by the New York Daily News, the “Nightmare King” is an a legitimate sandwich with a smart marketing campaign behind it. The green bun is made with all natural coloring from watermelons, and stacked between the two halves is a quarter-pound burger, a crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, mayonnaise, and onions.

The “Nightmare King” will sell for around $6.39 and is set to become available on October 22, 2018. On that same date, if you go and get a “Nightmare King,” the burger chain offers the tongue-in-cheek promise that you will be visited by horrifying dreams as well.

Burger King Unleashing the Green-Bunned “Nightmare King” Burger for Halloween This Year! https://t.co/rUYQh1XTMu — Bloody Disgusting ???? (@BDisgusting) October 17, 2018

Burger King actually partnered up with the Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services Inc. to conduct a sleep study regarding their Halloween creation. More than 100 participants were analyzed during a 10-night study that had them eat a “Nightmare King” before going to sleep for the evening.

During the study, the subjects had their heart rate, brain activity, and breath monitored to find out about their dreams. Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina is a specialist on sleep disorders, and he said that they received some very interesting results.

“According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night. But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”

Medina stated that the combination of proteins and cheese in the Halloween burger led to interruptions in the REM cycles of the subjects.

The “Nightmare King” isn’t the only Halloween treat that Burger King has brought forth this year. Earlier in the month, the Fanta Scary Black Cherry frozen drink made its debut — and is going to be available until November 12, 2018.

Hey Burger King fans, here's a spooky treat for you — they've unveiled their frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink, available until November 12! https://t.co/rlbQCGYTRf — WSBT (@WSBT) October 14, 2018

Certain foods causing people to have bad dreams is not something that is unheard of, but this burger certainly is one of a kind. Burger King’s new “Nightmare King” is only available for a limited time, but it’s bound to be a success — as people will want to really see if the promised nightmares arrive.