Social Media Is Urging Pete Davidson’s Ex-Girlfriend Cazzie David Not To Reunite With Him

Ever since the news of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's split broke, hordes of people have been trying to reach Davidson's ex on Instagram.

Now that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have broken up, fans of his ex-girlfriend — Cazzie David — are worried that she will reconcile with him, reports People. David is a gorgeous actress and producer who also happens to be the daughter of Larry David, the famous comedian and creator of the hit television show Seinfeld.

Many people have noted the awkward timing of Davidson and Grande’s relationship, rumors of which began circulating in the middle of May this year. David had just uploaded a snap of her and Davidson to her Instagram on May 3. The pair had been dating for two years at this point. According to Glamour, Davidson officially announced on the Open Late with Peter Rosenberg show that he and David had split up on May 16.

“Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” Davidson said of David. “I think she’ll be okay.”

At that point, the public had caught whiff of his relationship with Grande, and the two were starting to become more and more open about it — until it was finally officially confirmed. As for David, she’s never addressed the speedy relationship specifically, but she did hint that she was trying to let it roll off of her back. Shortly after the new relationship was confirmed, she posted a picture of her — apparently on safari — with the simple caption “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??”

A few weeks later, Grande and Davidson were engaged, with the news surfacing on June 11. On October 14, Grande and Davidson announced their break-up, resulting in hordes of social media users flooding David’s Instagram account, urging her not to return to the newly-single Davidson.

“YOU WON CAZZIE!!! DON’T TAKE HIM BACK!” read one comment.

“If you take that f—ing s— bag back I might have to call your daddy,” said another comment.

So far, this sentiment — or ones nearby — are what constitute a majority of the comments on her latest post. Neither David nor Davidson have even hinted at getting back together. Still, people have been bombarding David’s Instagram account with comments about Davidson ever since the first rumors about him and Grande being together began.

According to Yahoo, David is currently writing for, producing, and starring in a new Amazon comedy series titled Half-Empty. Last year, she created her own web-series called Eighty-Sixed which, ironically, centered on a girl going through a break-up. Davidson even appeared on the show while they were still a couple.

David has yet to respond to any of the comments left on her page regarding the matter of Davidson’s break-up with Ariana Grande.