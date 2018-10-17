CeeLo Green’s Return To ‘The Voice’ Sparks Anger On Twitter

Many fans are not happy with CeeLo Green’s return to NBC’s The Voice, USA Today reported.

The singing competition announced Tuesday that Green, 43, would be returning to the show’s 15th season as a mentor for Adam Levine’s team. People on social media were not happy with the announcement and were “quick to point out his problematic past.”

In 2012, the singer was accused of slipping a date-rape drug into a 33-year-old woman’s drink while they were having dinner, CNN reported. She claimed she later “woke up naked” in bed with Green in her room.

He pleaded no contest to one felony count of furnishing ecstasy in 2014, USA Today reported. He entered a special plea “in which he maintained his innocence in the case” but was still sentenced by a judge to three years of formal probation.

At the time, Green attempted to defend himself in tweets that have since been deleted.

“If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent,” he tweeted, according to CNN. “Women who have been raped REMEMBER!!!”

After deleting the remark, he attempted to offer an explanation.

“Let me 1st praise god for exoneration fairness & freedom! Secondly I sincerely apologize for my comments being taken so far out of context. I only intended on a healthy exchange to help heal those who love me from the pain I had already caused from this. Please for give me, as it was your support that got me thru this to begin with. I’d never condone the harm of any women. Thank you.”

Excited to be returning to @NBCTheVoice to mentor #TeamAdam during #VoiceBattles! Don’t miss it tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/m6kzhGx4KO — CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) October 16, 2018

While some fans expressed excitement to see the original judge’s return, many were upset by the show’s announcement and quickly took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

“Really? On what planet would anyone be excited to see @CeeLoGreen? Bad move @Nbcthevoice #MeToo,” @laurenstone tweeted.

NO! Disappointing & upsetting that @adamlevine chose a man who drugged & sexually assaulted a woman, jokes about it & doesn’t understand the meaning of ‘consent’ or respect! not someone who ever should Mentor. #TheVoice #TimesUp — mintpattynyc (@mintpattynyc) October 17, 2018

“So disappointed to see CeeLo on here. Beyond tasteless. ‘People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!’ When is enough enough?” @grannycrochets commented.

Disappointing @KellyClarksonAI and @IAMJHUD are okay with this decision. Come on girls! We need you to have a VOICE! #metoo. No more guys who drug and rape women as guest judges. Not too much to ask. — Alexa (@Alexayoutwo) October 17, 2018

User @zingela628 joked, “Next coach – Bill Cosby? Brett Kavanough? I mean, why not?”

I turned the show off the minute he came on. — Laura Coker (@lauracoker58) October 17, 2018

Green was a part of the original judge panel along with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera when the show first aired in 2011. He announced his departure from the show after Season 5 amidst the allegations against him.

In June of 2014, his comedy series CeeLo Green’s The Good Life premiered on TBS. It was canceled just three months later in the wake of his controversial tweets.

The Voice is in its 15th season and airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.