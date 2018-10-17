Bollywood Starlet Disha Patani Posts Sexy Photo On Instagram, Teases New Collaboration

Disha Patani has built quite the brand for herself and anything she posts now on social media quickly gets noticed. The Bollywood starlet has nearly 14 million followers on Instagram and her latest update has quickly generated a lot of buzz among her fans.

On Tuesday, Disha Patani shared a stunning photo on Instagram that teased a new project she’s got in the works. She is standing in front of a window and is wearing simply a Calvin Klein bra and matching bikini underwear.

The Calvin Klein pieces themselves aren’t particularly lacy or racy, but on Patani, they look stunning. It would appear that the pieces may be from the Bold Accents line and the photo makes it sound as if Disha may be doing some new work for the brand she says is a favorite.

Nearly every post that Patani shares on Instagram gets hundreds of thousands of views within a matter of hours. In this case, Disha’s Calvin Klein shot quickly went viral and she was at nearly 1.5 million views in just 13 hours.

The Bollywood star also received more than 18,000 comments on the post during that time and her followers consistently wrote about how sexy and on fire she was. Just a couple of days ago, Disha posted a slightly more tame photo, but that one still topped 1 million likes quite quickly too.

The photos shared earlier this week by Patani show her in a gorgeous melon pink and gold ensemble. The skirt is full and flowing and the crop top shows off the starlet’s toned abs and a bit of cleavage. Disha was wearing a few pieces of jewelry and she had her long, dark hair cascading over one shoulder. It looks like this outfit was worn for a fashion show and the Bollywood star looked truly stunning.

Disha’s fans will have to wait a bit to see where and when they can check out what seems to be a new campaign with Calvin Klein, but Patani has plenty of other projects in the works as well. As Pinkvilla notes, she can be seen in Bharat soon, starring alongside Salman Khan and a host of others.

Patani reportedly portrays a trapeze artist and her character plays the sister to Salman’s character. The cast was filming in Abu Dhabi recently and now has relocated to Mumbai for more filming. The film is slated to be released in 2019.

Disha Patani never hesitates to go bold on her Instagram page and she clearly has a lot of confidence. Her fans go wild over nearly everything she posts and it looks like she has a lot of fabulous projects in the works right now.