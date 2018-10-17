Meghan Markle’s Friends Express Surprise Over Pregnancy Happening So Fast, But ‘Knew She Was Trying’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the pregnancy five months after their wedding.

Meghan Markle’s friends are super happy for the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy, but definitely didn’t expect it to happen so quickly, People is reporting.

“Her friends knew she was trying and that she wasn’t going to wait long because she’s older,” an unknown source shared. “But everyone was so surprised it happened so quickly.”

Another family friend revealed that “one or two people were suspicious” of Markle after she attended Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding October 12 with a conservative outfit that concealed her body, particularly her torso, more than usual. The curious observers kept their suspicions “very close to the chest,” the friend added. Though Markle and Prince Harry may not have had to answer many questions in person, the press were much less subtle as they also noticed Markle’s thick coat could potentially be hiding a bump.

The actress and her royal beau eventually confirmed the public’s suspicions and announced on Monday, October 15, that they were expecting a child after five months of marriage.

“Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in an official statement.

The announcement was made just ahead of their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. An anonymous friend of Markle’s admitted they were impressed with her decision to proceed with the demanding trip that includes 16 stops, 75 appearances and over a dozen flights.

“I think it is very brave [to have announced the pregnancy] ahead of one of the most grueling trips they will have to make,” said the source. “The great thing is that [Meghan] is in the best possible hands.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bond with a child as they arrive at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

With the happy news preceding the tour, the public has their eyes glued to the couple more than ever before, and sweet moments that occur on the trip ring that much more poignantly. For instance, the future parents have been photographed having adorable, friendly encounters with children on their trip, and Markle has been spotted bonding with other new mothers that attend her appearances.

So far, it seems like the pair are being greeted everywhere they go with warm hugs and and well wishes. The loving couple has also been documented being affectionate and adoring with each other plenty of times already on their tour, such as when Prince Harry was pictured attempting to give Markle an umbrella to shield her from the rain while visiting Dubbo, Australia, but Markle insisted on sharing the umbrella with her husband, People reported. These two are already demonstrating to the public that they’ll do an excellent job caring for their child!