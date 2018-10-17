Details On New ‘Flurry Of Fun’ Coming To Disney’s Hollywood Studios And Start Dates For Other Christmas Fun

Walt Disney World is bringing even more holiday fun this year and it's all the size of a toy.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and at Walt Disney World, it’s about to get even more joyous and playful and fun. Each year, there are plenty of Christmas happenings at WDW for the holiday season, but 2018 is bringing even more. Starting early next month, guests heading to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and visiting Toy Story Land will see beautiful decor, their favorite characters in Christmas attire, and enjoy the “Flurry of Fun.”

Earlier this year, Disney already revealed that Toy Story Land would get a bit of an overlay for the Christmas holidays, but fans may not have expected this much. It appears as if Andy’s backyard is actually going to get a complete makeover with plenty of fun and photo opportunities all over the place.

Can you imagine what it would be like to be a toy at Christmas instead of someone opening one up?

Each and every single day in Toy Story Land, guests can visit with Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie for meet-and-greets. According to the Disney Parks Blog, those meet-and-greets will slightly change during the Christmas season as the characters will be in festive holiday attire.

You have to admit that Buzz in the Santa hat is pretty awesome.

Sneak Peek: Our friends in #ToyStoryLand at Disney's Hollywood Studios will join in on the holiday fun this year! Find out more: https://t.co/v7RPePK83r pic.twitter.com/LiTtbDjo08 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 16, 2018

The characters from Toy Story will be dressed up in their Christmas outfits beginning on November 8, 2018, and it will be during what Disney is calling the “Flurry of Fun.” There’s a lot more on top of those awesome outfits, though, and they will be spaced out around Toy Story Land.

Slinky Dog Dash is going to get a bit of a fun Christmas overlay as guests will hear sleigh bells ringing as they ride along the coaster track. Alien Swirling Saucers will have two holiday music tracks added in and there will also be themed lighting for an even more festive ride.

In addition to that fun, guests will be able to enjoy:

Holiday decor around Toy Story Land

Oversized cranberry-and-popcorn garland draped everywhere

A life-size holiday card for your “selfie” opportunity with Toy Story friends

Green Alien ornaments

An oversized Hamm sugar cookie

Elsewhere in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Sunset Season’s Greetings is returning this year and it will also begin on November 8, 2018. This nightly event on Sunset Blvd. is set to run through January 6, 2019, and it is a lot of fun.

Guests will be able to enjoy “snow” as it falls down upon everyone in Central Florida while enjoying holiday scenes on the Hollywood Tower Hotel. It’s awesome watching the tower transform from a place of fear into beautiful sights of Christmas fun.

Starting off the holiday fun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be the return of the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular which begins on November 6, 2018.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has truly become a great place to go and enjoy the holidays at Walt Disney World and this year, they’re giving even more. The new “Flurry of Fun” is going to turn Toy Story Land into a holiday backyard of enjoyment, and there will be plenty of great photo ops for you to share.