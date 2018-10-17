Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin In Couples Therapy One Month After Getting Married, Per ‘Life & Style’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly in couples therapy just one month after their secret wedding.

According to an October 17 report by Life & Style Magazine, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been going to marriage counseling due to all of the pressure that is on them and their high profile relationship.

However, sources tell the magazine that the therapy is more of a way to communicate with one another and to prevent any little problems that they may have from blowing up into something huge that could potentially hurt — or even end — their marriage.

“[They] are very close and open with each other, but being in the spotlight can put pressure on any relationship. Justin and Hailey want to ensure that they deal with any hiccups like adults, rather than letting them drag out and develop into something bigger,” the insider dished of the famous couple.

Recently, Bieber’s former longtime girlfriend, Selena Gomez, was hospitalized after suffering from an emotional breakdown. He and Baldwin took a ton of heat from critics online that wanted to blame them — and their speedy engagement and secretive marriage — for at least a portion of Gomez’s emotional issues. Just days later, Justin was spotted crying in the car with Hailey.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Bieber may not be completely over his feelings for Selena Gomez. Sources tell People that the the singer is “extremely upset” over Selena’s health issues and is hoping that she makes a quick recovery.

“He is not over Selena. This was his first great love and while he was young and traveling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her,” an insider stated.

The source went on to add that Bieber is “super happy” with Baldwin, and although he has been in a “gloomy mood” his emotional state has nothing to do with what is going on with Gomez.

Justin and Hailey got engaged back in July after only a few weeks of dating. The news came as a shock to many fans, who were stunned by news of Bieber and Baldwin getting married in a quick and quiet ceremony back in September. However, they have yet to confirm their marriage to the public.

As for Selena, her health issues reportedly started around the same time that she began to suffer some complications stemming from her kidney transplant.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have not spoken out about any relationship issues — nor the situation with Selena Gomez — at this time.