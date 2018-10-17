Diddy And Cassie Reportedly Break Up & He Has New GF, According To ‘HNHH’

The rapper has been spotted several times with model Jocelyn Crew.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie seem to be in the “off-again” category at the moment. HNHH reported that the long-term, contentious relationship has hit another major road bump, and this one might be permanent. Cassie has even stopped following Diddy on social media. Meanwhile, Diddy has been spotted out and about with model Jocelyn Crew.

Diddy and the 26-year-old Jocelyn Crew have apparently been dating for at least one month. During that time period, the rumored couple has attended a Drake concert and spent time together in Miami. Of course, this is far from the first time that Diddy and Cassie have split up. In the past, Diddy has also been linked to Gina Hunyh during one of his rough patches with Cassie.

One of the most stunning examples of Diddy and Cassie’s turbulent relationship occurred in 2016 when TMZ published an exclusive report about the couple. At that time, Diddy and Cassie reportedly had a heated argument that led to a breakup, along with the cops being called. Cassie went so far as to fill out a domestic incident report. However, officers didn’t arrest anyone nor were there any charges filed.

According to LoveBScott, Cassie’s representative has officially confirmed her latest split from Diddy. The rep’s statement also makes it seem like the couple may have thrown in the towel altogether on their more than 10 years together, although only time will tell if this is truly their final breakup.

“They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months.”

Exclusive: Cassie's Rep CONFIRMS She and Diddy Are No Longer Together https://t.co/XAhVhWsSDx via @lovebscott — lovebscott (@lovebscott) October 17, 2018

HNHH elaborated that Cassie is no longer willing to put up with Diddy’s dalliances with other women. In 2016, after their big argument, the couple only stayed apart for approximately one week. At that time, an insider told TMZ that “Diddy won’t ever let Cassie get away. He loves her so much.”

Diddy issued his 2016 apology in the form of a huge 30th birthday bash. This time, though, Cassie’s birthday is 10 months away, so Diddy will have to come up with a different idea if he’s planning to woo Cassie back yet again. This cycle of breaking up, dating someone else, and then getting back together has happened so frequently that Black Sports Online joked on Twitter about Diddy sending Cassie “down to the minors” to call up new “cleanup hitter” Jocelyn Crew.

Cassie reps have confirmed to BSO that Diddy sent her down to the minors and she doesn't know when she is going to be called back up to the majors. Photos and Vids of Diddy's New Cassie who is batting clean up now https://t.co/R2BZr1GidG pic.twitter.com/MRYjmYO7Zt — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 17, 2018

Will this breakup last? If not, Diddy may soon be using the famous Friends phrase “we were on a break!” to excuse his time away with Jocelyn Crew.