Singer Rita Ora loves to keep her fans buzzing on social media, and she is not at all shy about showing off her ample assets. The British star has a new album coming out soon, and it looks like she’s doing a fair amount of promotion for it. In her latest Instagram post, Ora shows off some shots from one project — and these images will definitely get people talking.

Ora’s latest Instagram post shows off several photos that she did for an appearance in InStyle Russia. In the first photo, Rita looks stunning with her hair pulled back. She’s looking straight at the camera, and she’s wearing rust-colored tights and a furry white jacket. People can see a hint of her chest in the shot — and she’s wearing a simple pearl necklace from the looks of things.

The second photo in the post is a saucier one, and it looks like it’s the upcoming cover of the InStyle issue featuring Ora. She’s in bed, seemingly topless and wearing a stunning pair of black gloves.

The third photo is somewhat similar, in that she’s wearing the same amazing pair of gloves. Rita is topless, but she’s covering her chest in such a way that people can see just enough to say that it’s a pretty sexy shot. She’s on a bed, pictured wearing a black skirt with a high slit up the side.

Ora’s Instagram followers clearly loved what they saw in these photos. Rita’s trio of photos from the InStyle shoot topped 100,000 likes in about an hour — and more than 600 followers felt compelled to comment.

Rita’s fans noted that she looked gorgeous and glamorous in the photos, adding that she was on fire. The magazine’s Instagram page also shared a shot of her on the cover, including a version with a different photo than what Ora herself shared. They teased that she’s featured in their November issue, and that she’ll talk about her new album within.

These latest shots of Ora show what a chameleon she can be. The photos are sexy, sultry, and glamorous — but they aren’t outrageous or “in your face” as some of Rita’s posts can be. The InStyle pictures show a softer side of the singer in a way. The British singer definitely keeps her followers guessing.

Telangana Today notes that Rita Ora’s next single from her upcoming album will be released on November 23. She’s had great success in the music industry over the years — particularly on the U.K. charts — and it looks like she’s got plenty more on the way for her fans. People are anxious to check out this upcoming album and will be staying glued to her Instagram page to see what sultry shots she shares next.