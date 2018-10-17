Kendall Jenner Wears Strange Shoes Worthy Of A Double-Take In Latest Post

Kendall Jenner can make any outfit look good. So when the supermodel posted her outfit of the day to her 96.6 million Instagram followers Wednesday morning, nobody even thought to look twice. That is until they saw her shoes. Kendall, who loves to experiment with different looks, decided to sport a pair of white fishnet stilettos. The shoes allowed those scrolling through their feeds to a peak of Kendall’s toes. The eye-catching pumps, which are no doubt designer, feature a stylish red strap across the top which matches perfectly with the oversized red jacket she chose to wear. Her white t-shirt also features a red stripe at the collar. The whole look is marvelously cohesive and it’s clear Kendall was thoughtful about her color matching since white and red are found in multiple pieces.

She finishes the look with a pair of blue jeans that flare ever so slightly at the ankle. Her fierce lob haircut is slicked into a sleek ‘do. Her makeup look is classic Kendall. Bold brows, smokey eye, and a nude lip are just some favorites of the supermodel. Kendall squats in the photo and peers slightly away from the camera. Her fists are clenched in front of her and she looks like she means business with a sassy pout.

In just an hour, Kendall has already received over 880 thousand likes on her photo.

Kendall’s theme for the outfit was “super” which she made clear in her caption. She tagged Aritzia as the maker of the gloriously fluffy jacket (which is named The Super Puff, according to a hashtag on the photo). While it may be that this a sponsored post, Kendall made sure to add her own unique flair to the look. After all, she is one of the hottest names in fashion. The styling, which included the shoes and touches of red, definitely elevated the look.

She shared more angles of the look on her Instagram story (these are posts that are only available for up to twenty-four hours).

Kendall has been having a lot of color-coordinated fashion moments lately. Her two previous posts also featured looks that were focused on one color, including a beautiful yellow and gold outfit. Kendall’s yellow snakeskin boots stole the show as they were featured front and center. She finished the outfit off with a gold jacket and black pants. She sits on a gold couch and poses casually for the camera as if she doesn’t even know it’s there.