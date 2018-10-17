Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Defeats The Notch And Revels In Excess

If you are after a smartphone that is good enough, then you are not after the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. That is because the Mi Mix 3 is all about going above and beyond. There are three areas in particular where Xiaomi achieves top billing and first of its kind.

The first is 5G wireless networking. On October 25, Xiaomi will launch the world’s first 5G smartphone. The US is still struggling with a full 4G rollout. So at this point, 5G is little more than a marketing claim. Once it becomes a reality in more places, it will be a big deal. And at least one smartphone will be able to take advantage of it.

Venture Beat added a few details.

Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix 3’s impending release with three promotional posters. A grayscale 5G-focused poster initially debuted in Chinese, showing a jet engine above the phrase “tomorrow always comes too fast” and the “world’s first” claim; a subsequent English version broadened the language. On Weibo, a purple and black poster posited the Mix 3 at the intersection of art and technology, accompanied by an October 25 release date.

Xiaomi to the rest of the smartphone world, “The notch is dead.” While everyone has been in a rush to copy the iPhone X notch to avoid looking like yesterday’s news, Xiaomi will be introducing what some might call a reverse slider to reveal the selfie camera. This allows for a truly edge-to-edge display that is not interrupted by a cutout at the top of the display.

Finally, there is ram. The Mi Mix 3 will carry a whopping 10 GB of ram which is more than what comes standard in most Macs and PCs. Besides a curiosity or talking point, one wonders what all that ram is for.

Looking into the matter, SlashGear tried to find out. It turns out it is not so easy to saturate 10 GB of ram on a smartphone. We would need new apps that don’t yet exist to use that much RAM at once.

At the end of the day, the excess RAM may well by the clue for what this phone is all about. Most of the world cannot use 5G. Rather than trying to kill the notch, most manufacturers are happy to create notches for no good reason. People seem to be fine with them. And RAM is the new megapixel when it comes to useless bragging rights.

The Mi Mix 3 is about excess. It is also about being ready for a future not yet here. If you want to be the first to a lot of things that don’t particularly matter at the moment, this phone is for you.