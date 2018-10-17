Olivia Culpo Stuns In Dusty Pink Bikini While Rain Drizzles On Beach

Olivia Culpo is making the best of the last warm days on the beach. The former beauty pageant contestant posted a snap on her Instagram feed which has already amassed over 40,000 likes and 200 comments in approximately one hour since having gone live. Culpo is flaunting a dusky pink knit bikini — with crochet detailing — that is definitely too hot for summer. She captioned the photo “Rain killing my beach day vibe.”

The 26-year-old Culpo looks amazing as she lifts her hands to her hair, her face turned upwards as the rain drizzles down. The bikini top is softly feminine with its lace and ribbon detail, and the molded underwire cups flaunt her curves to perfection. The high-leg bikini bottom has an interesting crochet detail around the waistband, which culminates in a drawstring bow in the front.

The former Miss Universe star added a touch of glamor with accessories and make-up. She completed the look with gold earrings, rings, and a chunky gold bangle. Her make-up was flawless, with strongly defined eyebrows and a strong red lip.

The former pageant queen definitely turned a few heads with her incredible body. Her flat tummy is a testament to her healthy lifestyle and strict exercise routine, while her long sun-kissed legs attest to many hours spent soaking up the sun. In fact, Inquisitr reports that she has recently returned from a work-vacation in Jamaica — where she spent a lot of time soaking up the island vibe and natural beauty. Not too long ago, Culpo revealed that she keeps in shape by running every day, or at least every other day.

Many fans thought that Culpo’s bikini was very pretty, with one individual asking “@oliviaculpo where is this suit from?”, while another seemed just as curious, saying, “the lines between wants and needs are definitely blurred with THIS bikini!!! Ahh please save me 30 minutes of hard investigating!?”

Others just simply needed to tell the model and actress how incredibly beautiful she is.

“Wow, @oliviaculpo you’re incredibly sexy & beautiful!” one admirer gushed.

“Maybe in a second life I’ll be half of the babe that you are!” another follower wrote.

Culpo revealed on Twitter what has been keeping her so busy. “It’s back!! Shop my new fall collection with Marled for @REVOLVE.” Culpo also wanted to know what her fans thought about her new line — and what everyone’s favorite pieces from the collection were.

When Culpo is not designing fabulous clothing lines or showing off her incredible body, she loves spending time with family. She regularly posts photos of her sister Aurora and gorgeous nephew Remi.