‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Colton Underwood, His Ladies Head Overseas, Reality Steve Breaks Down The Latest

Colton Underwood is currently filming his journey as ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 lead and gossip king Reality Steve is sharing plenty of spoilers. There have been a few components to filming that have been slightly outside the norm, but so far, it doesn’t sound as if anything too crazy has happened. What’s the latest?

The first few episodes of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor journey were filmed in Los Angeles as usual, but Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that they went to film in Singapore for Episode 4. After that, it seems they were in Thailand for what will be Episode 5. This is a bit earlier than international travel usually happens with the show these days, but it’s not completely unheard of for the franchise.

Episode 6 is also filming overseas, and Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers note that he thinks they are in Macau, China for this one. After the next rose ceremony, Colton and his remaining ladies will head back to the United States and Episode 7 will seemingly play out in Denver, Colorado.

Typically, there are around six contestants still in the mix of things for Episode 7. Underwood will likely eliminate a couple of ladies and pinpoint his final four and hometown date recipients at that point. Reality Steve says he’s confident he’ll have details on those women once that the hometowns are nailed down, and he thinks he’ll probably get the scoop on the Denver dates as they play out too.

The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve share that 30 women were brought in for the beginning of the season, which is a higher number than usual but not completely unique for the franchise. Then, it seems that 15 women were still remaining when Colton and the bachelorettes left Los Angeles and went to Singapore.

So far, Reality Steve hasn’t pinned down any particular frontrunners for Underwood’s final rose. As the Inquisitr has previously shared, he has said that Hannah Godwin got Colton’s first impression rose. While the first impression rose has been key to receive within the Bachelorette series for the past few seasons, it doesn’t typically signify the same kind of luck on the Bachelor side. It seems that Hannah is still filming, but fans will have to stay tuned to see how far she makes it this season.

After filming Episode 7 in Denver and doing the hometown dates, Colton and his final three ladies will reportedly head to Spain for the overnight dates and final rose ceremony. Filming should wrap up in mid-November or so and Reality Steve’s spoilers will surely detail plenty of juicy stuff between now and then. Show creator Mike Fleiss has teased via Twitter that the ladies are definitely smitten with Underwood this season and he’s hinted that Colton is doing great so far.

Will Colton Underwood find the lady of his dreams this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season? More spoilers will emerge over the next few weeks as filming wraps and fans are anxious to see how this all plays out when the season starts airing in January.