WWE Responds To Superstars Being Scared To Go To Saudi Arabia, Randy Orton On If ‘Crown Jewel’ Should Go On

It certainly appears as if WWE is moving ahead with the event, but should they?

In a little over two weeks, WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel which is their next big pay-per-view, but it is not without its share of drama. United States officials, media members, and fans have tried to get the company to hold off or cancel the event entirely, but to no avail. There have also been reports that numerous superstars are fearful in going to Saudi Arabia, and now, WWE has responded to those claims.

Earlier this week, Inquisitr reported that a number of WWE superstars have expressed being uncomfortable with going to Saudi Arabia. With the country allegedly ordering the kidnapping, torture, and murder or Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, there are many who won’t feel safe going there for Crown Jewel.

WWE superstars who have admitted not being comfortable with going to Saudi Arabia have kept their identities a secret. Wrestling Inc. wanted to know if the company had anything to say about rumors that some of the roster didn’t want to go, and they did respond with a simple statement.

“As always, we maintain an open line of communication with our performers, as we continue to monitor the situation.”

On this week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, WWE continued to push Crown Jewel but never said where it was being held. Throughout five hours of television, the country of Saudi Arabia was never mentioned one time.

WWE

As of Wednesday morning, WWE appears to be moving forward with Crown Jewel as it is planned.

Randy Orton is one of the few WWE superstars who has actually spoken out about the controversy with the pay-per-view and he’s done it publicly. TMZ Sports caught up with Orton and asked him on if WWE should still go to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not cancel the trip. Our girls performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago and I think we’ll be there eventually with Saudi and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal, to make things better everywhere, and I think us not going, doesn’t help. Going helps.”

Orton gave a rather simplified answer and one that will work in his favor since WWE still plans on holding Crown Jewel in Saudia Arabia. As of now, he isn’t even on the card and scheduled for a match, but he’ll likely still travel and be there for the event. There is still time for a change if WWE needs to do it, but even with some superstars uncomfortable about going, it appears as if everything will take place as scheduled.