Khloe Kardashian Prepares To Move Back To Cleveland With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian is preparing to move back to Cleveland, Ohio, with her baby daddy — Tristan Thompson — but she’s not exactly thrilled about it.

According to an October 17 report by Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian was supposed to move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson earlier this fall. However, she changed her mind at the last minute, opting to stay in L.A. with her friends and family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is finally now ready to head back east, but she’s said to be very uncertain about what lies ahead for the couple — the romance having been on shaky ground since the NBA player’s cheating scandal earlier this year.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April, when photos and video of him getting familiar with multiple women surfaced. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s daughter — True Thompson — just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

Now, Khloe is said to be proceeding with caution when it comes to moving back in with Tristan at their Cleveland residence.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian plans to spend a “big chunk” of the NBA season — which kicked off this week — in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson. However, she is having some “doubts” about the situation.

“Things have been extremely strained. Khloe is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again,” an insider revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is said to be very “unstable” at the moment, and the reality star isn’t sure about what will happen. She is said to love being a mother to their baby girl, but can’t seem to move past the cheating scandal.

“Khloe is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True. As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride,” a source told People of the couple.

The insider added that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still in therapy, and are trying to work through their issues.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.