Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shows Some Skin In Leggy New Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off another sexy look via social media.

Camille Kostek took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal a new modeling photo of herself, and she looks stunning in the snapshot as she shows off some skin in nothing but a revealing trench coat dress.

Kostek is seen in the photo standing in front of a brown background. She is wearing a burnt orange trench coat dress with black buttons, which is tied around the waist. The ensemble leaves little to the imagination as Camille’s cleavage and long, toned legs are both on display.

The model wears her blonde hair in an updo, which falls in her face and covers one of her eyes. Kostek dons dark eye makeup for the look and also wears a dark lip with gold hoop earrings in the fall-inspired photo.

Camille reveals that she was styled by Zu Sb, her hair was done by Walton, and that Bryan Zaragoza did her makeup for the photo, which was shot by Andrew Day.

Kostek’s fans immediately began to comment on the photo, calling the model beautiful and revealing how much they loved the look she was wearing for the photo shoot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek often posts revealing shots on her social media accounts. The model, who has been dating New England Patriots player, Rob Gronkowski, since 2015, is known to not only post sexy snapshots, but sweet and spiritual ones as well.

However, it seems to be her football-themed posts that her fans love. Kostek constantly lets her followers know that she loves football. The former Patriots cheerleader posts photos of herself decked out in her New England garbs, as she supports her boyfriend, known to fans simply as “Gronk.”

However, having a relationship in the spotlight isn’t always easy for Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski. The model claims that seeing her name in the media has been hard for her at times.

“I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over…But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that. It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think,” Camille Kostek previously stated about her high profile romance.