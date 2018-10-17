Kendall Jenner Just Admitted To Using This Hilarous Method To Keep Tabs On Her Ex-Boyfriends

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner recently spilled some serious gossip while filming for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke Series. While Hailey made headlines for failing a lie-detector test while answering questions about Justin Bieber, Kendall has people talking for a whole other reason. While in the car, Kendall fully admitted to making fake Instagram accounts to check up on the antics of her ex-boyfriends.

As reported by Glamour, Hailey asked straight-up if Kendall had ever made a fake account to check up on her exes. Kendall, who was attached to a lie detector, started laughing and immediately said, “You know the answer to this! Yes!”. Kendall, who is usually pretty private about her personal life, gave fans a real treat when she divulged the secret on camera.

One of Kendall’s exes is Ben Simmons who reportedly sent the supermodel flowers recently, as reported by Hollywood Life. However, it seems unlikely that the model will be taking him back anytime soon. And since Kendall didn’t say any specific names while answering the ex-boyfriend question, it can’t be said for sure that Kendall even keeps tabs on Simmons.

Currently, it is rumored that Kendall Jenner is dating Anwar Hadid (brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid). The two were reportedly inseparable during various Fashion Month appearances. They were even caught making out, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

The mood in the car was still giddy as both girls ended up laughing over questions and answers. Hailey hilariously failed when she hesitated to answer one of Kendall’s questions. Kendall asked if Hailey’s new husband, Justin Bieber, thought that she was cool. Hailey faltered before stammering out a “yes” which ultimately failed the test.

Kendall and Hailey obviously have a lot of love for each other. On a recent appearance on “Jimmy Fallon,” Kendall talked about Hailey and Justin’s relationship. She said, “I’m happy. I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time. So everybody’s happy, and that makes me happy.”

The supermodel seems to be enjoying some time after Fashion Month to hit some destination spots. On her Instagram, Kendall has shared some gloriously happy photos and videos lately that feature her frolicking in pools and fields. She looks incredibly gorgeous as she dons tiny bikinis and fun sun hats.

No matter what Kendall decides to share from her personal life, her following is undyingly supportive regardless. With almost 100 million Instagram followers, Kendall has a lot of support from her most loyal fans.