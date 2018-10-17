‘Jersey Shore’ Star Considers Quitting Series To Save Troubled Relationship, Per ‘The Hollywood Gossip’

One of the stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is rumored to be considering quitting the series in order to save their troubled relationship, per The Hollywood Gossip.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — who has been absent from several episodes of the show’s second half of its season — has been dealing with lingering relationship issues with his baby mama, Jen Harley. Now Harley has revealed, as per THG, that the show is the “root of all their problems.”

Harley made the big reveal during an Instagram “ask me anything” feature while she was on a flight.

“So bored! Another 2 hours left!! Entertain me! Ask away, be nice,” Harley wrote on the social media site.

Fans of the series were quick to ask why she had acted the way that she did on the show towards Ortiz-Magro.

But it was one fan who cut to the quick, asking the question that many viewers wanted to be answered.

“I know you won’t answer this but how do you like being on Jersey Shore,” they said.

“Honestly the show has been the route [sic] to all our problems,” Jen answered.

“Would you want Ron to quit JS to make your relationship better and peaceful?” another asked.

“DUH,” Jen replied.

The couple’s relationship drama has been played out on the MTV series, leading to several vicious fights and Harley’s arrest on two separate occasions — once for domestic battery and once for dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car as the couple’s infant daughter Ariana sat in the back seat.

On September 7, after another alleged fight between the couple, Ortiz-Magro supposedly used Instagram to sell the home that he shares with Harley.

Ortiz-Magro listed his home with a phone number and contact information on his Instagram story. The father of Ariana Sky looked to make a quick decision to get rid of the property, not waiting until it was formally listed with a realtor before revealing that it was on the market.

The Jersey Shore star posted a photo collage of his home to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday with the caption, “Brand new house for sale!!! Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!!”

People spoke to Ortiz-Magro’s real estate agent — Jonny Nitro of Jonny Nitro Luxury Real Estate — whom he tagged in the message. Nitro said that neither he nor Ortiz-Magro has even taken official photographs of the home — or created a listing yet.

“Ronnie, being Ronnie, he’s a little bit premature right?” Nitro quipped to the publication.

There has been no further mention of the couple’s home being sold since Magro-Ortiz’s Instagram post. Harley last posted a photo of the couple together to Instagram on September 23.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.