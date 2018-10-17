Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Fit Physique And Talks About Finding Her Inner Fire

This year, Julianne Hough has been all about empowerment and strength. The actress and former Dancing with the Stars judge has been sharing a lot on social media about her journey of self-discovery these past few months and she shared a new post on Instagram this week that has really resonated with her followers.

The new Instagram post shows Julianne doing a complex stretch or yoga pose and she writes about channeling her inner fire. The photo shows Hough’s current short hairstyle and her incredibly fit figure. The former DWTS star is wearing black yoga pants and a black workout crop top and it shows off her toned arms and midriff.

Hough’s post brought in more than 45,000 likes from her followers in a little less than a day, along with dozens of comments. Many fans wrote about how inspiring she is and shared their own stories about how they’ve found their own inner fire and way of connecting with themselves and others.

The Daily Mail shares some shots of Julianne out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and it’s clear all of that working out has kept the actress in fantastic shape. Julianne was wearing plaid pants and a matching plaid crop top that showed off her toned abs. She had on oversized sunglasses and wore a black purse slung over her shoulder, a red bandana around her neck, and a long necklace along with casual sneakers.

In addition to taking care of herself and working out hard, Julianne has been doing a lot of traveling this year. Oftentimes she’s off on adventures with her husband Brooks Laich, but she most recently took a trip to Italy with a friend. She’s since returned home to California and it looks like she’s been having fun with hubby Brooks along with her brother Derek and his girlfriend Hayley, who also live with them.

Julianne’s latest film Bigger just opened and her IMDb page notes that she’s got another project in pre-production. It looks like that one is a television movie titled One Hit Wendy, but little else has emerged so far about that project.

Hough has teased that she has quite a few other irons in the fire and fans are anxious to get the scoop on what else she has in development. The former Dancing with the Stars dancer and judge seems to be living her best life at the moment and it looks like there’s no stopping Julianne Hough as she makes the most of the opportunities coming her way.