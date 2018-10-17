Pusha T Reveals Drake’s Producer ’40’ Is The Reason He Discovered His Hidden Son, Not Kanye West

Rapper Pusha-T spilled about where he got the information that Drake was hiding a secret child from the world during his recent appearance on 'The Joe Budden Podcast' with Rory and Mal.

Rapper and G.O.O.D music president Pusha-T went on “The Joe Budden Podcast” with Rory and Mal on Wednesday to correct the record on where he got the information that entertainment mega-star Drake was hiding a child, according to Rolling Stone.

Push revealed that it was actually longtime Drake friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib who had spilled the information to a woman he was sleeping with at the time.

“The information came from 40,” Push told Budden, referring to Drake implying that Kanye West was the source. “It didn’t come from Kanye, at all. 40 is sleeping with a woman, who begins to… he talks to her daily. Five, six hours a day… And ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things, notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, and so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child, and bring him gifts, and all this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

“Now, I never told nobody that,” Push continued. “I never said that to anybody and I never put that out there, because the way I see [it] there’s so much power in silence.”

This is the latest chapter in the war of words between Pusha-T and Drake, beginning most recently with the release of the song “Infrared” on Pusha’s album DAYTONA. Drake responded in less than 24 hours, dropping “Duppy Freestyle,” which took aim at both West and Push himself.

Pusha responded with “The Story of Adidon,” where revealed that Drake was planning to reveal the existence of his son Adonis with former pornstar Sophie Brussaux during an Adidas press run.

These comments on the podcast came after Drake appeared on HBO’s The Shop with basketball superstar Lebron James expressing he thought Kanye West was the source of the info.

“I’m in Wyoming. I play him ‘March 14.’ I send him a picture of my son,” Drake said. “I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother.”

Pusha told Budden he was talking about the beef one last time to clarify the record since Drake came out publically to reignite the issue.

“The only reason I’m here now is because he was so passionate about it,” said Pusha. “Your friend is the reason why — that’s how it came about, that’s how that information came out.”

