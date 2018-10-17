Demi Rose Shares Sexy Topless Selfie From Bed

Sexy Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby loves to keep her social media fans buzzing and it looks like she did it again with her latest Instagram Story. The model has been posting a lot lately, and keeping quite busy, and it looks like she’s got a lot on her mind that perhaps kept her awake late into the evening.

As the Inquisitr has shared, Demi Rose has posted in recent days about throwing herself back into some fitness training as well as starting an Instagram page for her dog Teddy. Anytime Mawby posts a sexy photo she gets tons of engagement from her fans, as even the post about her dog where she was wearing a sexy bikini top snagged more than 375,000 likes in just a day.

In her most recent Instagram Stories, Demi shared a couple of photos of when she was a little girl, with one a tribute to her father who recently passed away. She shared some shots from her workout with pal Charlotte Parkes, and the last one was a quick shot of her in bed.

The last post shows Demi seemingly topless, snuggled up in her bed. The shot is a close-up that shows just a hint of her bare shoulders and her long, brunette waves are tossed over one shoulder. She has her head cocked to the side and one hand up to her chin and she added some hearts over her eyes.

Demi noted that she had insomnia, and it looks like she posted it somewhere around 2 a.m. her time in England. The angle she’s at shows a glimpse of her ample cleavage and she’s sharing a sexy, sultry look.

While Demi may be best known at this point for her sexy bikini selfies on Instagram and her buzzworthy figure, she has been working on a lot of new projects and it sounds as if she’s excited about where things are headed. She recently tweeted about how much fun this year has been, and she noted that while it’s had its ups and downs, overall it has been the best.

Granted, Demi wrote that tweet before her father passed away, and that’s obviously been difficult for her. The Inquisitr shared the news of her father’s passing, and she was open about feeling heartbroken over it.

Despite that heartbreak, Demi Rose Mawby seems to be embracing all of the opportunities headed her way and her millions of Instagram followers can’t wait to see what she tackles next.