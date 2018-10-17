Courteney Cox ‘Would Do Anything’ To Act With ‘Friends’ Cast Again

It’s been 14-years since the final episode of Friends aired and broke fans’ hearts as Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey walked out of the much-loved apartment for the last time, but loyal viewers have never given up hope that they would see the six on screen together again.

In an age of reboots, fans have been wondering when Friends would get its turn to have another go at the small screen. Unfortunately, if the cast members are to be believed, its not likely to happen anytime soon. Courteney Cox, who played uptight neat-freak Monica on the series, recently spoke to People about the possibility of a remake over a decade later, and it seems the forecast is dire for fans.

Cox explained that while she is open to the idea of pulling out Monica’s persona again if the call comes, the chances that call will ever be made is “slim to none.”

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it. I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”

Getty Images

And Cox is not the only one who has weighed in on the possibility of a reunion of the popular gang.

Back in August, Jennifer Aniston, who played ditzy Rachel Green, also shared her thoughts on a return.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney and Lisa and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

But while Cox and Aniston seem open to the idea of a return should the opportunity arise, there is one cast member who apparently has no interest in reprising the role in the future. According to Aniston, Matt LeBlanc “doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore.”

Despite this disappointing reaction, Aniston still sought to give fans some hope, adding, “But maybe we could talk him into it.”

Back in January, Schwimmer joked about what it would look like if the show did return for a reboot.