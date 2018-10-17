‘The Inquisitr’ Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection Giveaway Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: This sweepstakes is open legal residents of the United States, 18 years of age and older.

2. Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept the decisions of The Inquisitr as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Campaign.

3. Campaign Period: Entries will be accepted online starting Wednesday, October 17 and ending Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. All online entries must be received by October 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

4. How to Enter: The Campaign must be entered by submitting an entry by commenting on the Inquisitr Facebook post located at https://www.facebook.com/theinquisitr/posts/10156192697924753. The entry must fulfill all Campaign requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of The Inquisitr. You may enter only once. You must provide the information requested.

5. Prizes: The Winner of the Sweepstakes (the “Winner”) will receive one copy of the Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection. Value of $149.98 list price. Actual/appraised value may differ at time of prize award. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by The Inquisitr. No cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted except at The Inquisitr’s discretion. The prize is nontransferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of Winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by Winner is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for The Inquisitr to use Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

6. Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Winner Selection and Notification: Winner will be selected at random from the entrants that fulfill the entry requirements, under the supervision of The Inquisitr. Winner will be notified by Facebook within three business days following selection of Winner. The Inquisitr shall have no liability for Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 7 days from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and release as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected. Receipt by Winner of the prize offered in this Campaign is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (at The Inquisitr’s sole discretion) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

8. Rights Granted by You: By entering this content (e.g., photo, video, text, etc.), You understand and agree that The Inquisitr, anyone acting on behalf of The Inquisitr, and The Inquisitr licensees, successors, and assigns, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the World, without limitation, your entry, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, statements about the Campaign, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes. without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent.

9. Terms & Conditions: The Inquisitr reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign should virus, bug, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond The Inquisitr’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Campaign. In such case, The Inquisitr may select the Winner from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by The Inquisitr. The Inquisitr reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or violates these Terms & Conditions.

10. Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless The Inquisitr and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.