Pete Davidson Cancels Comedy Gig For ‘Personal Reasons’ After Ariana Grande Split

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has backed out of a previously scheduled comedy gig just days after he and Ariana Grande called off their engagement

Davidson was to headline a “Comedy Night Live” show at Temple University in Philadelphia on October 17, according to People Magazine.

The University announced that the comedian would be replaced by Adam DeVine.

“Unfortunately, Pete Davidson will no longer be able to do our homecoming show due to personal reasons,” the school said in a statement, as per People Magazine.

The couple’s split over the weekend took many fans and industry insiders by surprise.

Despite rumors that there were issues between Grande and Davidson, as she had admitted to having personal difficulties to her social media followers in the wake of Miller’s death, the couple maintained an affectionate relationship at the October 13 taping of Saturday Night Live.

TMZ reported that the couple’s PDA at the taping was the duo “holding on for dear life” to the relationship. Grande appeared at the show’s infamous 30 Rock home to support Davidson and the twosome allegedly acted quite unlike a couple who were on the verge of splitting

Davidson’s cancellation comes on the heels of Grande’s return to work as a featured performer of the Broadway play Wicked‘s 15th-anniversary special, which will air on NBC this month.

She will perform the song “The Wizard and I.”

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” Grande wrote on her Instagram story. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

But apart from her Wicked excitement, the young star also took a moment to address her recent heartbreak and said, “Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

Grande and Davidson’s relationship allegedly took a downward turn when Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died last month of a suspected drug overdose and the “God is a Woman” singer became a target for fans of the rapper on social media.

There has been no announcement by Saturday Night Live whether or not Davidson will appear on this week’s new episode of the series.