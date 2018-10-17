Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Keep Romance Hopes Alive As Family Believes They’ll Get Back Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to spark rumors of a reunion, and it seems that Kourt’s family, as well as many fans, are hoping to see the couple get back together in the future.

According to an October 17 report by Hollywood Life, those closest to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reportedly want the couple to get back together, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s famous family is pushing for a reunion sooner rather than later.

“Kourtney and Scott still have major chemistry, the attraction between them is obvious again whenever they’re together. That’s the one big thing that has her sisters convinced the two of them will eventually end up back together,” a source told the outlet.

In addition, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner also reportedly believes that her daughter and the man she loves like her own son will end up together and find the happiness that eluded them the first time around.

“Kris believes too that Scott and Kourtney will have a happy ending, but it will take the right timing. She believes that once Scott and Kourtney are both single again, at the same time, fireworks might go off and another baby might seal the deal,” the source dished.

The insider went on to add that Scott Disick is a huge part of Kourtney Kardashian’s family. He is the father of her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and has become extremely close with all of her siblings and her mother in all of the years he’s been with them.

However, the Kardashian family’s dreams could be dashed as Kourtney has been claiming that she and Scott will never get back together, no matter the circumstances.

“Kourtney swears up and down it’s not going to happen, but there’s no denying they’ve been getting along really well again,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there may be someone who could stand in the way of Kourtney and Scott possibly getting back together. Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie and their relationship is serious.

Scott and Sofia are seen with one another all of the time, and she often is spotted spending time with his three children during special family moments. Although Kourtney is allegedly dating Luka Sabbat, the relationship isn’t serious, and it seems Richie is the real hurdle in the pair’s possible romantic reunion.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!