Mariah Carey Shares Adorable Instagram Snap With Her Twins Moroccan & Monroe

Mariah Carey recently took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo with her 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe as the trio made dumplings in Taipei, Taiwan.

Carey and the adorable twins appeared to be in a hotel room or an apartment as they prepared the traditional Asian dish together. While Carey wore a low-cut long-sleeved black top that showed of her cleavage, Moroccan and Monroe were dressed for cooking. Both of them had a bright yellow apron and puffy yellow chef’s hat on and matching smiles to boot. Underneath the aprons, Monroe wore a white T-shirt, while her brother wore a black T-shirt.

Although Monroe seemed in danger of folding her long curly brown hair into her dumplings, Carey had tied her own honey blonde locks up into a high ponytail at the back of her head to keep the strands out of her way.

The singer, who is in Taiwan for performances, looked camera-ready as ever, with thickly done-up lashes, a splash of gloss across her lips, and inch-long fingernails that one has to wonder about the ease of making dumplings with. She also wore a pair of large sparkling hoop earrings.

With a relaxing evening with her children tonight, Carey is set to perform in Taipei tomorrow night, reminding her fans in the caption that she would see them from the stage very soon.

Last night Carey performed a single concert in Malaysia at The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre’s Plenary Hall before traveling to Taiwan. She is still touted to appear in Macau, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Osaka, Tokyo, Singapore, and Bangkok, among others. In December, she will also travel to Europe and the U.K. for a series of All I Want For Christmas Is You concerts.

Carey also just recently announced that she would be dropping another new album next month, Caution, due for release on November 16 — right before Thanksgiving — according to the Independent. She enlisted the help of Moroccan to make the announcement and took to Twitter with a video of herself and her son walking down a grand, red-carpeted stairway telling fans to look out for the new music.

The album release comes shortly after the “We Belong Together” singer released two singles: “GTFO” and “With You.”

CAUTION ???? NOVEMBER 16 pic.twitter.com/uZahorDGdZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 15, 2018

Carey also currently has a Las Vegas residency underway and will be returning for more shows in Sin City in the new year, after she has crooned her way through Christmas in Europe.