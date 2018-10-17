Donald Trump Claims He Has ‘Natural Instinct For Science’ Regarding His Views On Climate Change

'I am truly an environmentalist,' he said.

In an interview published Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that he has a “natural instinct for science” that gives him insight into the realities of climate change. According to Politico, during an interview with the Associated Press, Trump fashioned himself as a man of science who can see through the political agendas into the truth.

When asked by the Associated Press about this comments on climate change during an interview with 60 Minutes earlier this week, Trump stated that he is an environmentalist who is very concerned about clean air and water.

“I mean, you know, I am a person that believes very, very strongly in the environment. I am truly an environmentalist. I know some people might not think of me as that, but I’m an environmentalist. Everything I want and everything I have is clean. Clean is very important — water, air,” he said.

At the same time, Trump is unwilling to “sacrifice the economic well-being of our country” for something that is undecided. According to Trump, climate scientists themselves are divided on whether or not climate change is being driven by human action. This contradicts the fact that a vast majority of scientists agree on the issue of manmade climate change.

“I have a natural instinct for science, and I will say that you have scientists on both sides of the picture,” he told the interviewer.

Trump also invoked his family ties, saying that his uncle Dr. John Trump was a “great” professor at MIT. The president admitted that he had never spoken with his uncle about climate change but having a family member in science helped inform his scientific instinct.

In the 60 Minutes interview, Trump said that he didn’t think climate change was a hoax but wasn’t sure if the problem was manmade, per a previous Inquisitr report. When asked about these comments by the Associated Press, he explained that he believes the climate goes through cycles. Recent hurricanes are evidence of the cycle.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“We’ve gone through a period, actually, fairly recently, where we have very few. I live in Florida to a large extent and spend a lot of time in Florida, and we had a period of time where we went years without having any major problem. And then you have a problem and it goes in cycles,” he said.

Despite being what he calls an “environmentalist,” the president clarified that he would not consider taking any steps to address the problem because he believes it will impact the economy.