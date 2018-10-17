Jamal Khashoggi’s Alleged Murderers Told To Perform The Horrific Killing ‘Outside’ By Saudi Consul

The Saudi Consul to Turkey reportedly told the “hit squad” behind the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, to kill him “outside,” a source has claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, in an alleged audio record from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi can be heard telling the group of men allegedly flown in from Saudi Arabia to perform the killing to “do it outside.” al-Otaibi fled Turkey yesterday, just hours before it was reported that his voice can be heard on the seven-minute audio that Khashoggi allegedly recorded on his own smartwatch.

The voice recording, which has not been released to the public, is also said to reveal that one of the killers told the rest of the group to put on earphones and listen to music while torturing and dismembering the 59-year-old journalist, who was an outspoken critic of the Saudi regime. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, one of the alleged murderers was Salah Muhammad al-Tubaigy, “who has been identified as the head of forensic evidence in the Saudi general security department.”

“Tubaigy began to cut Khashoggi’s body up on a table in the study while he was still alive… As he started to dismember the body, Tubaigy put on earphones and listened to music. He advised other members of the squad to do the same,” a source told London-based news source Middle East Eye.

Breaking in the #Khashoggi investigation: A larger caravan of Turkish police officers just arrived here at the Istanbul residence of the Saudi consul general. pic.twitter.com/WXQKtMymQw — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 17, 2018

If the global media presence here in Istanbul is any indication, those in Washington and Riyadh hoping the #Khashoggi investigation will simply go away are going to be sorely disappointed… pic.twitter.com/SlGXihRMiW — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 17, 2018

It has also been reported that a man identified as having worked as a personal bodyguard for the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud has been confirmed as a suspect by the Turkish police, who are investigating the macabre case. Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb had been previously named as part of the 15-member “hit squad” that was allegedly flown to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi, and he has been photographed with the Crown Prince on recent trips to Paris, Madrid, and even the United States, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In apparently ordering the grisly killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman wagered that the world would not miss another murdered journalist. So far, he has been spectacularly wrong: https://t.co/KRXPhKvKyy pic.twitter.com/RMpGGfEvid — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 17, 2018

In a horrific detail that has shaken the world, Saudi journalist Khashoggi is said to have recorded his own assassination on his smartwatch. If the recording is considered legitimate, it can prove that he was not only killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, but that he was tortured and dismembered alive. Khashoggi was seen entering the consulate that day to deal with some paperwork, but never came out. Turkish website Habertürk claimed that investigators and intelligence officers are “looking into whether the body of Khashoggi was dissolved using acid.”